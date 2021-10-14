Goodbye to discounts, as Dainik Bhaskar reports 2019-like volumes

14 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

The Dainik Bhaskar group has reported volumes and yields of 2019 levels. According to a senior official, discounts have been dropped since around a month, and the revenues are now back to 2019 levels. Or thereabouts.

Since Dainik Bhaskar has a significant presence in non-metro India, it had reported a comeback in fortunes soon after last year’s pandemic-led lockdown.

Commenting on the development, Satyajit Sen Gupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer said: “This festive season, we are overwhelmed with large format advertising. Gatefolds, Jackets, Full Pages are delivering impact and brands are getting big visibility and recall. Two-wheelers like Hero, HMSI and TVS have each booked 15-20 large format advertisements with us in October. Four-wheelers are not far behind, with Tata Motors, Renault, Skoda, MG Motors and Kia leading the race for consumer mindspace with multiple full-page advertisements and innovations. Apple iPhone, One Plus, Samsung Mobiles, Reliance Digital, Haier Appliances, LG, Philips, BPL, Kelvinator, Voltas, Havells have all come in, again with full pages or larger formats. Tanishq has also taken only full pages with us this year, as have many others. October has brought forth festive cheer in our markets. Everything from Homes to Cars & Bikes, Appliances to Jewellery are in huge demand. Retailers & Dealers are barely managing to maintain stocks due to the strong buying pressure.”