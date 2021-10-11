Godrej Interio launches ‘Great Indian Furniture Fest’

11 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Godrej Interio commenced its festive season sale, the ‘Great Indian Furniture Fest’ with a digital and television video campaign. The campaign was ideated, shot and produced by SoCheers, a digital-first full-service advertising agency.

Said Subodh Mehta, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio: “This festive season, Godrej Interio continues to inspire consumers to make space for life. The campaign, which is a first of its kind for us, introduces our festive offerings to our consumers in a light-hearted and relatable manner. Through this campaign, we also wanted to capitalize on short format content to provide an uninterrupted and impactful experience. With this endearing campaign, we look toward brightening our customers lives this festive season.”

Added Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers: “It is our pleasure to have such a legacy brand in our client roster. This newly launched campaign embarks on this exciting journey and takes ahead the brand’s in-house property, ‘Great Indian Furniture Fest’, ahead during the upcoming festive season. The ad film has nuanced storytelling, and is based on a situation which is relatable to every Indian household but with a twist. We believe that when stories create a positive impact on people, the brand message can be weaved in a very streamlined manner. With this campaign, I believe we have been able to do that successfully, that too in a short video format in line with the brand ethos. We are looking forward to this new association with Godrej Interio and are all geared up to further strengthen their digital footprints with some more clutter breaking campaigns and newer milestones.”