Gayathiri Guliani joins Lionsgate South Asia

07 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Global content leader, Lionsgate India has welcomed Gayathiri Guliani on board as Vice President, Licensing and Content Partnerships, Lionsgate South Asia. She will be closely working with Rohit Jain, Managing Director for Lionsgate-South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia.

Said Jain: “We at Lionsgate are thrilled to have Gayathiri as the newest member in the team. Her rich knowledge of the Media and Entertainment landscape in India & South Asia will help our rapid growth and pace immensely. We look forward to an exciting journey with her and wish her All the Best!.”

Added Giuliani: “It is a privilege to be a part of a company that holds a strong brand legacy that’s iconic. Excited in taking the vision ahead and building new partnerships. I’m looking forward to establishing path breaking milestones with the help of Lionsgate India team”