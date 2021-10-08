Future Generali to raise awareness on mental health

08 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited has launched unique designs of facemasks that carry curated messages on spreading awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10. Each mask will carry a message on prevention of mental illness while also encouraging people who suffer from mental illness to speak about their condition. To amplify this message, the company has collaborated with several influencers, who will wear masks with the campaign hashtag #UnmaskYourFeelings to create a buzz on social media. The company also has roped in influencers like Robin Uthappa, Neha Dhupia, Ranvijay Singh, Soha Ali Khan and Ayaz Memon to spread the message.

Said Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited: “Mental health is a silent and widespread issue, and the pandemic has only made it worse. In today’s fast paced world, there is increasing evidence to support that mental health issues are proliferating across geographies, age groups and genders. We believe that a good starting point to address these issues is to normalise conversations around mental health and to encourage those who are suffering from such issues to seek help. Considering that the facemask has now become a mainstay, we think that spreading awareness about mental health through messages on these face masks is a unique way to drive the point that mental health is as important as physical health. It is our way to urge Indians to take their mental health seriously, and to speak up and take action if they are suffering.”