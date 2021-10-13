Facebook releases Festive Marketing Guide

13 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Facebook India has released its Festive Marketing Guide for 2021 which called out social video, influencers, immersive experiences, and conversational marketing as the key trends that will drive the discovery of brands and festive shopping this year.

The key insight from the Guide is that social media is a leading channel to drive brand discovery and purchase during the festive season. A Facebook-commissioned online survey by GFK showed that 96% of the surveyed people said that they discover brands and products online. Of the people who use Facebook platforms weekly, 83% who discover new brands and products online typically discover on Facebook platform. The same study showed that of the online shoppers who use Facebook platforms weekly, 96% ultimately purchased fashion, beauty, furniture or consumer electronic products they discovered on the platform.

Said Arun Srinivas, Director, Global Business Group, Facebook India: “The intent to spend on festive is higher this year and several businesses on our platforms have already seen strong results from their festive campaigns as early as August. Digital has emerged as the largest influencer of festive purchase decisions and with more than 400 million Indians on Facebook, we play a pivotal role in discovery and delivering truly incremental business outcomes. The opportunity for businesses, small and large, is to leverage digital to enable personalised discovery through video content, creators, immersive experiences, and conversational marketing.”