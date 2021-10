Dentsu unveils gaming in APAC

01 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu group announces the launch of Dentsu Gaming, an integrated solution which brings together the extensive gaming heritage and expertise of Dentsu Japan network with the global scale and specialist capabilities within Dentsu international.

Leading the global launch of Dentsu Gaming, Keiichi Yoshizaki, Executive Officer, Dentsu Inc said: “Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large. With Dentsu Gaming, we do this through our own in-house gaming studios, innovative business ventures, investing in gaming start-ups and through strategic partnerships at global scale and, this sets us apart from all others.”

Added Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients, Dentsu international: “We have a truly integrated and borderless business model at dentsu which ensures a seamless sharing of insights, deep-knowledge and specialisms to benefit our clients, regardless of their geography – Dentsu Gaming is a perfect example of this.”