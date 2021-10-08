Deltin gaming brand launches new campaign

08 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Luxury gaming and entertainment brand Deltin has launched its new campaign “Relive the Deltin life” with its state-of-the-art ‘BestAssured’ safety protocol. The marketing campaign features Rajeev Khandelwal.

Said Arindam Basu, GM-Marketing: “I am excited to see how this new Deltin life works out for our patrons and I believe that we will add a new set of onlookers who search not only for a thrilling lifestyle but also for a glamourous, luxe and safe ambience. We are looking forward to welcome our guests to the new Deltin Life with our premium quality services coupled with best-in-class safety & hygiene protocol – ‘BestAssured’. Now it is time for patrons to cruise their way into a winning streak and celebrate the new Deltin life graciously.”