DDB Mudra partners with Meesho for festival sale

07 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Meesho, the internet commerce platform, has launched its latest campaign ahead of its flagship festive sale event – the Maha Indian Shopping League. The campaign has been conceptualized in collaboration with DDB Mudra with the aim to go deeper into Tier 2+ markets.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign Megha Agarwal, Vice President & General Manager Growth at Meesho said: “Sale or no sale, providing the lowest prices to our value-conscious users is always table-stakes at Meesho. This is cemented by our industry-first initiatives such as 0% seller commissions to ensure sellers can retain competitive pricing without compromising on profitability. Our latest brand campaign, therefore, upends traditional discount-based messaging with the promise of not just the lowest prices but also the biggest prizes this festive season.”