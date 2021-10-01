DDB Mudra films for Hindware chimneys

01 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Hindware Appliances has launch the first phase of a new multimedia campaign for its IoT, voice, and gesture-enabled range of chimneys. The campaign has been created and conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group.

Said Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL): “At Hindware Appliances, we are delighted to drive innovation that brings joy to our consumers’ life. With noise being the biggest pain point while operating chimneys in the kitchen, we feel that there is a need to innovate and present solutions that enhances lifestyle alongside the overall cooking experience. And our trademark ‘MaxX Silence’ technology in chimneys offers exactly this by maintaining silent operation as compared to other chimneys. Our IoT range of voice-enabled chimneys empowers the consumers by giving them access to all the controls on their smartphone or simply operate using voice commands or gestures. With this, our consumers can now choose from India’s largest range of technologically superior silent chimneys and empower themselves to do more.”

Added Arjun Suri, Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group: “Since consumers are cooking at home more than ever before, we wanted to show that silence is not only important while cooking but also in life and in our relationships. After all, what allows us to come closer to our loved ones are not the louder or noisier moments but those little moments of love full of comfortable silences.”