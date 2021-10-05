Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | On Oct 2, Mumbai DD turned 49. Your view on DDK Mumbai’s role in the TV software growth. How do you think should this be celebrated, if at all?

So we thought we would provoke him, but he gave us an answer that was very propah. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 5 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. On Oct 2, Mumbai Doordarshan turned 49. Your view on the role of DDK Mumbai in the growth of television TV software. How do you think should this be celebrated, if at all?

A. In one word: significant. The viewer experience generated by DD in the early 1980s, got further accelerated post the arrival of satellite TV in the 90s. Both in terms of quantity and quality, the content evolved in sync with technological progress and the quality of content writers. The contribution of Zee, Star and subsequently Sony and Viacom have been enormous. The progress is getting further accelerated with the increased activities in the OTT industry. Hence there is enough reason to celebrate the current trajectory of growth of TV software industry.