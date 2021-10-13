Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Many Indian organisations get their PR heads to also oversee CSR clearly indicating that they are into CSR essentially for publicity and not the cause. What’s your view?

13 Oct,2021

Now there are very few organisations who do not like to cash in on their corporate social responsibility activity. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question for the October 13 edition of Das ka Dum. Here’s his response…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Many Indian organisations get their PR heads to also oversee CSR clearly indicating that they are into CSR essentially for publicity and not the cause. What’s your view?

A. This is a sweeping generalisation, to my mind. Just because an organisation structures its operation in a certain way, one can’t impute an ulterior motive to it. Since I don’t have enough representative data points on the same, I can’t say conclusively that there might not be an exception to it. But to conclude that the stated behaviour is a dominant pattern, can certainly be contested.