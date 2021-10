Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Mahatma Gandhi said: Work is Worship. Isn’t it ironic then that his birth anniversary every year is a national holiday?

01 Oct,2021

A soft Friday question today, but our Wizard with Words thinks we must change our way of thinking. Perhaps. Meanwhile, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 1 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q.Mahatma Gandhi said: Work is Worship. Isn’t it ironic then that his birth anniversary every year is a national holiday?

A. This is a cliche. I have been hearing about this for eons. I am confident the quote was mentioned in a context. Secondly, who says that one doesn’t work on a holiday. Please check with any unicorn or soonicorn, you would find that they don’t wait for holidays. Instead, they work towards an outcome and treat work as worship and don’t wait for holidays. It’s true for legacy companies too. Hence, don’t link a national holiday as an indication of apathy to work. That’s a very industrial age thinking. Soching badlo