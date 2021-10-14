Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s that time of the year when one looks at ridding oneself of the evils in life. Which of the media ills do you think we must all work on purging from the trade posthaste?

14 Oct,2021

So before he could say that we were getting very predictable in asking questions around important days and festivals, we tried to innovative. You need to grant us that. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Here’s his response…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s that time of the year when one looks at ridding oneself of the evils in life (Dassera time!). Which of the media ills do you think we must all work on purging from the trade posthaste?

A. The answer is given in our scriptures.

Let me paraphrase it:

“From ignorance, lead me to truth;

From darkness, lead me to light;

From death, lead me to immortality

Aum peace, peace, peace.”

I think the above subsumes the prayer of all human beings of all the times including Navratri/Durga Puja.