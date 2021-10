Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Isn’t it unfortunate that the social media mob is able to get brands like Byju’s to put a hold on Shah Rukh Khan starring in its ads?

11 Oct,2021

It’s a topic which a lot of have been discussing over the last week, and we thought it would be good to take the views of our Wizard with Words. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. That’s the nature of the media, Sir. In an age of collective individualism, everyone has their own narrative and the right to express their opinion. One can’t be judgmental about it as none of us has the complete picture. In the age of earned media, brands are perpetually under public scrutiny and the outcome might not always favour an organisation’s brand safety protocols. Marketing/ Business world is replete with such episodes of consumer backlash. The all-pervasiveness of social media has only accentuated its virality and frequency of occurrences. It is well nigh impossible to anticipate it.