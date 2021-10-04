Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If one gets funding from a variety of investors, and if the largest investor wants to throw the owner out, should one be surprised?

04 Oct,2021

It’s an answer which only our Wizard with Words can give. It was obviously meant to make light of a very serious issue. Meanwhile, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 4 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. Just asking with context to nothing: If one gets funding from a variety of investors, and if the largest investor wants to throw the owner out, should one be surprised?

A. it’s a very theoretical question. It’s not about giving a deterministic answer (yes or no) to a corporate governance issue, apart from other pertinent issues. It depends on the context and many other issues to which I don’t have any visibility. I am by nature not an armchair analyst to comment on subjects where data paucity is a dominant constraint.