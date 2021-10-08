Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Durga Puja is coming up next week. Your prayers for A&M to the Goddess who is associated with protection, strength, motherhood, destruction and wars?

08 Oct,2021

Yes, we do ask questions around festivals and special occasions. #Just. Perhaps also because his responses are always very philosophical, pertinent and perfect. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Durga Puja is coming up next week. The goddess is associated with protection, strength, motherhood, destruction and wars. Your prayers to Ma Durga for A&M

A. You know how to force me to stretch my imagination for every festival and its metaphorical relevance to the A&M industry. It’s actually easy to conceive: ya devi savobhuyeshu Vidya rupeno sanghasthitha, namassthothoi , namassthothoi nama namaha. The Goddess Durga is worshipped with many mantras and Slokas. But this one sloka appeals to me a lot as the prayer appeals to the Goddess to impart cognitive strength to the devotee. At the core of everything, it’s the education that contributes to collective prosperity.