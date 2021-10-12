Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Das ka Dum has completed two years and over 500 Q&As. How do you manage to do it, day after day?

12 Oct,2021

This ought to have been asked a few weeks back, but since the 600 milestone is still some days away, we may as well ask. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 12 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Das ka Dum has completed two years and over 500 Q&As. I know how difficult it is to pose questions to you. How do you manage to do it, day after day?

A. How time flies. The spark of the idea came from you and I opted to go with the flow. They say it takes two to tango. So your questions and my answers cross pollinated in osmosis. Any answer is incomplete without the questions. So long you have the questions, my search for answers would continue. I don’t get burnt out by cosmic plays.