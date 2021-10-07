Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Adspends for the festive season have more or less been locked. So how have they been this year?

07 Oct,2021

It’s the beginning of the all-important festive quarter of the year, and we thought it appropriate to post this question to our Wizard with Words. Without further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the October 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Adspends for the festive season have more or less been locked. So how have they been this year?

A. There is a definite upward trend in consumer sentiments and actual business growth, albeit at different pace for different industry sectors. As growth is an inescapable imperative of every business, innovation has become the driving mantra for all organisations to circumnavigate challenges posed by the pandemic. During the initial days of Covid, most of the businesses were under-prepared to combat the joint attack on life and livelihood. That prompted innovative thinking led by digital transformation of business processes wherever applicable and corporate India is all set to bounce back.