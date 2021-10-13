Contract Advertising campaigns for Yardley

13 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Yardley has roped in Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador for its new campaign conceptualised by Contract Advertising, a part of the Wunderman Thompson Group and member of the WPP network.

Said Manish Vyas, Business Head of Yardley India: “The brand takes pride in using the finest natural ingredients and exotic flowers from gardens of England across its portfolio. Keeping this in mind, we came up with the campaign thought of ‘nature like freshness’, highlighting what goes into Yardley fragrances that makes them distinct and desirable. As a part of relaunch, Yardley deodorants are now made of 90% naturally derived* ingredients and we are introducing 2 new fusion variants – Scottish Meadows and Spring Blossom. To bring this campaign alive, we partnered with Kriti Sanon, who epitomizes authenticity and is a true inspiration for the woman of today.”

Added Ayan Chakraborty, General Manager, Contract Mumbai: “There is something magical about fresh flowers and their smell. They have a transformative effect on both mood & confidence. This is what we played up in the narrative since Yardley deodorants have natural floral fragrance that makes you feel fresh and confident.”