Berger Paints’s new TVC

05 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Berger Paints India Limited has launched a new TVC on its Easy Clean luxury interior paint. The video highlights the brand’s idea to encourage uninhibited childhood and to let the kids be kids at home.

Commenting on this association, Abhijit Roy, Managing Director & CEO, Berger Paints India Limited, sais:“Our new TVC encourages the concept of uninhibited childhood. Easy Clean as a brand has been the front runner in washable interior paint segment for over 15 years now. I hope we can strengthen the positioning of the brand benefits in the consumer’s mind with this engaging new television campaign.”

Added Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas: “Kids and walls have a history universally. It is a constant nightmare for the parents to keep stains and doodles from appearing on the walls. And given the fact that kids these days are spending most of their time indoors because of the pandemic, they are bound to explore avenues to channelize their creativity turning the walls into a canvas. It is a pivotal part of their explorations. Berger Easy Clean aims at addressing this issue and urges parents to give their kids a freehand and nudge their childhood creativity. To not let anything come in the way of childhood and growing up. The story hence shows the spontaneity of kids indulging in their creative expeditions, while Easy Clean remains true to its promise of ensuring no marks or stains and leaving the walls stunning and beautiful.”