Alliance Group launches TVC for new property

04 Oct,2021

By Our Staff

Alliance Group, the real estate developers of South India, has launched a TVC campaign, “Futuristic Lifestyle for Kids” for its recent kids-themed development “Urbanrise Manhattan Condos”, located at OMR, Chennai.

Elaborating the new campaign, Rajanish Dixit, VP Marketing said: “Urbanrise Manhattan Condos is a one-of-a-kind property, designed solely for the next-gen, with an excellent 3.5 acres central park and activity park that will introduce you to a modern and holistic lifestyle. The project inspired by the Manhattan Condos in New York is crafted, keeping in mind to create a wholesome space that equips kids with widespread intelligence. We have communicated the whole motive of this community through our refreshing TVC shot in Tamil, which conversed with the customer in a very subtle way that was easy to recall.”