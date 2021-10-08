20:20 MSL gets Hindware’s Brilloca mandate

By Our Staff

20:20 MSL has announced that it will be officially taking on the brand and corporate communications duties for the Brilloca Sanitaryware. Brilloca also houses ‘Truflo by Hindware’, the plastic pipes and fittings business. The mandate includes public relations, media, influencer engagement, and more for Brilloca and its portfolio of brands across the segments.