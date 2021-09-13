Wonderchef appoints Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

13 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Wonderchef has signed actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. The TVC will be launched simultaneously across multiple channels including digital.

Talking about the association, Ravi Saxena, Founder and Managing Director, Wonderchef said: “The engagement with Kriti will amplify our efforts to create more awareness about healthy cooking and capture wider demography. Taking Kriti as our brand ambassador was a natural choice for us because Wonderchef relates with Kriti as a self-made independent person with a mix of modern and traditional values. The vividness of her persona and the finesse with which she connects with the audience make her the ideal choice for strengthening our positioning. She brings glamour, universal appeal and feminine touch to the brand.”