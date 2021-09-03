WatConsult launches latest issue of WatPapers

03 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

For a change, this isn’t news of a key team member leaving or joining Densu. WatConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the network, has released its latest issue of WatPapers. Titled ‘Effectiveness of Email Marketing’, the report speaks about the importance of tools in a marketing strategy, its effect on purchase decisions, and a consumer’s in-depth perspective towards marketing emails.

Said Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult: “Email marketing continues to be one of the most effective and low-cost ways for small to mid-size businesses to convert prospects into customers. This channel has kept up with the times. Hence, although brands are migrating towards omnichannel marketing, email is still the central focus. Advancements in technology have made marketing automation a possibility and have improved many aspects of email planning and management. As per the report, 22% of customers say that these emails are extremely helpful in a purchase decision. I believe, this latest issue of WATPapers will be an invaluable resource for anyone who intends to demystify email marketing.”