Vipul Nagar is Business Head – Colors Gujarati

23 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 has announced the appointment of Vipul Nagar as Business Head – Colors Gujarati. He will be responsible for managing the overall business and operations for Colors Gujarati and Colors Gujarati Cinema, and will report to Rajesh Iyer, Head – Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujrati Clusters), Viacom18.

Speaking about the appointment, Iyer said: “Gujarat has a vibrant culture which is reflected in the variety of its entertainment landscape. The market has, of late, demonstrated an increasing appetite for homegrown content in the broadcast entertainment space and this provides us with a significant opportunity. As we look to build our presence amidst both our viewers and advertisers, with Vipul’s rich experience across the media and entertainment value chain, he is well poised to tap into the full potential of the market.”

Added Nagar: “The Gujarati cinema and entertainment market provides plethora of opportunities and is known for its creative prowess for producing content that is engaging, fun and entertaining. Colors Gujarati and Colors Gujarati Cinema have an interesting legacy, and I am excited to embark on the journey to take them to even greater heights.”