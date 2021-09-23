Viacom18 Studios hooks up with Dharma

23 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 Studios has announced its collaboration with film-maker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on some of forthcoming films over the next 18-24 months. With Viacom18’s leading broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

Added Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions: “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance.”