Upsparks partners One Source

07 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Bengaluru-based early-stage VC firm Upsparks has mandate One Source for its integrated marketing services activity.

Said Mohamad Faraz, Founding Partner, Upsparks: “We were looking for a partner who could help drive creativity and communication for us cross-platform. The reason One Source resonated is because of some exceptional work we got to know they do with other players in the venture capital, wealth management, and allied spaces which cater to finding the round peg for the round hole. At Upsparks, we were looking for someone to drive quality, not just tick-in-the-box players. Thence, One Source”.

Added Srishty Chawla, Co-founder, One Source: “Over the last four years, we have realised the harmony of working with brands who think of marketing as a revenue center. Upsparks and One Source connected so well, because both brands share the ethos of growing partners and alongside”, to which added Kishor Barua, Country Lead – Corporate Communication, One Source, “Not thinking digital marketing, content marketing, or public relations as standalone disciplines has helped us in our burning desire of working with leaders such as Upsparks. We hope to work together for many years to come!”.