UdChalo’s anniversary campaign salutes Indian soldiers

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

UdChalo, a consumer technology company focusing on Indian defence personnel and their dependents, launched a digital campaign on its 9th Foundation Day to showcase gratitude for the Indian defence forces for always prioritising their duties towards the country.

The campaign film was put together by Basta Films, led by Producer Mahima Sharma, Director Rohit Pathak and conceptualised and supported by the UdChalo Marketing team and Knight Motion Media.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ravi Kumar, CEO, UdChalo said: “It has been our honour to be able to cater to the Indian soldiers over past nine years. We have nothing but utmost appreciation for their rigorous and selfless contribution towards our Nation. We will continue to strive harder, just like our Defence Personnel do, to provide accessible, affordable and holistic solutions to all their requirements.”