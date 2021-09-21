TV9 Network, SAP join hands for SMEs

21 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

TV9 Network and SAP India have joined hands to help homegrown businesses in being self-reliant. They have announced the launch of Mentors of Global Bharat series and Dare2Dream Awards 2021. These two programmes were announced at the ‘Enabling Atmanirbhar Bharat’ forum.

Said Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer (Television & Digital), TV9 Network: “SME Sector is indeed the growth locomotive of Indian business & economy. They provide the critical depth to the manufacturing and service sectors, foster entrepreneurship and generate substantial employment. Enabling and empowering them to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat is an imperative.”

Commenting on the programme, Paul Marriott, President, SAP, Asia Pacific Japan, added: “We have seen unprecedented adverse impact of the pandemic on business and economy – with supply chains being disrupted and demand drying up. There is no playbook or prescription that can guide businesses to emerge from such impact and resurrect themselves rapidly. In the many interactions that we have had with our SME customers we realised that many entrepreneurs felt the need to interact with mentors who have successfully traversed the same path before. Peer to peer learning and recognition of digital led innovation are both very important in these times and any platform that facilitates these, is a step in the right direction.”