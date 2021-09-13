Trackier announces partnership with GrabOn

13 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Trackier, the ad tech solution provider, has partnered with GrabOn, coupons and deals provider, to help it navigate and address their brand partnerships and campaign management issues.

Said Ashok Reddy, Founder, GrabOn: “As a coupons and deals company which operates nearly 24/7 in tandem with partner companies and brands wherein we work with cross-promotions and targeted campaigns, for some time we had been facing problems in tracking and managing our brand partnerships and campaign processes. And as we tied up with more clients with an increasing number of campaigns to oversee and manage in an era of multiple formats, platforms, and channels, it had become even more cumbersome and complex to track and manage the whole process. So, we were looking for someone who could take over the end-to-end management of our partnerships and campaign processes thereby relieving us to focus on more core operations and functions of our business.”

Added Faizan Ayubi, CEO and Co-founder, Trackier: “We are indeed happy to have been of help to GrabOn. As an ad tech solutions provider, our clients are our top priority. When GrabOn approached us with their problems, we had to put our best foot forward. Our experience of 100+ Ad Network Integrations and the resultant deep expertise in the field made it fairly effortless for us to identify GrabOn’s partnerships and campaign flow issues. Keeping those pain points in mind, we offered them a single-window and comprehensive solution package that resolved all their issues in a short period of time. Consequently, we hope that this mutually beneficial partnership between the two companies will continue for a long time in the future.”