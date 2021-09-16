Tonic wins social mandate for SBI General

16 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

After a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has bagged the mandate of social media management for SBI General.

Speaking on winning the mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said: “It’s a pleasure to be associated with SBI General, the company has established a strong presence in the country. Our strategic and creative strengths will help us add value to the brands ambitions and business objective. We are looking forward to partnering the marketing team to help differentiate the brand in the cluttered category and build a modern and futuristic personality for the brand on digital and social so as to be relevant to the audiences today.”

Added Shefali Khalsa, Head Brand and Corporate Communications at SBI Gen: “With Tonic Worldwide’s digital first and data driven strategic thinking abilities, we aim to build a futuristic presence for the brand on Social Media and be relevant to the evolving consumers, consisting of traditionalist and Modernists both. We look forward to doing some innovative work that resonates with SBI General’s ethos. With an experienced team, I am confident that together we will not only build on the vanity metrics of engagement, but build on a growth story for the brand.”