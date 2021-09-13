Titan launches film of Solidarity collection

13 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Titan launched a symbolic special edition set of watches where the dial has a circular design represented by people coming together – showing solidarity in times of the pandemic.

Said Mahesh Gharat, CCO – Ogilvy India (South): “When Titan told us about their initiative to create a special watch as tribute to everyone who helped fight the second wave, we knew it deserved different communication. The film showcases the interconnectedness of humanity. It is meant to serve as a reminder to us all that when people come together, they become invincible.”

Added Sirish Chandrashekhar, Marketing Head, Titan: “At Titan India, each watch is designed with a unique purpose. The Solidarity collection is a tribute to the people who stood by other in their hour of need. It celebrates the human spirit of solidarity, that triumphed all odds to bring hope in bleak times. So, it was only fitting that we do our bit too. Built on the above ethos, these watches are made with recycled metal and vegan straps, making it a timeless piece for the social and ecologically-conscious. To further this initiative, we have ensured that all proceeds go to the Taj Public Welfare Trust.”