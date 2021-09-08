Tilt is AOR for ’24 Mantra Organic’

07 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited has onboarded Tilt Brand Solutions as its agency on record (AOR) for providing marketing solutions for its brand ’24 Mantra Organic’ across platforms, formats, and media.

Said Balasubramanian N, CEO & Director of 24 Mantra Organic: “While we have been growing each year both nationally and internationally, the recent entry of many brands in this category makes it critical for us to build and maintain brand preference in a sustained manner. And to this end, we are convinced that Tilt Brand Solutions would be the perfect partner for us going forward. Their planning process is sharp and contemporary, and the body of work put out by them thus far, consistently impressive. While on one hand, the professionals at Tilt has the solid experience and the expertise of having launched and grown multiple brands, they are also contemporarily structured and staffed to manage the needs of an omnichannel retail brand like ours! “

Added Paul Dueman, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions: “We are delighted to partner with 24 Mantra’s extremely passionate team in their new growth phase. There lies a unique and exciting challenge in front of us of building brand preference and love while at the same time driving and growing the category. We are convinced in 24 Mantra’s rightful ambition to promote sustainable livelihood for the farmers along with a healthy lifestyle for the consumers and contribute to a better ecology as a whole, as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data-led insight mining, cultural understanding, impactful storytelling, and digital marketing & amplification”