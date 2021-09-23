The Mavericks wins Ultraviolette mandate

23 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

The Mavericks India has won the national communications mandate of the electric mobility high speed sportsbike brand – Ultraviolette. As part of the engagement, The Mavericks will provide integrated communications and end-to-end campaign planning and execution across all media platforms, and overall strategic counsel for the brand.

Confirming the appointment, Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette said: “Ultraviolette is delighted to bring on board The Mavericks as our strategic communication partners. We are a dynamic team, incepted with a vision of creating top-of-the-line mobility solutions driven by innovation, progressive design and energy-efficient technologies. And as we partner with The Mavericks, we are certain their robust team, creative ability, and deep understanding of the brand and consumer ecosystem will be a gamechanger in our journey with communications.”

On winning the PR mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks, added: “We are thrilled to be the chosen partners of Ultraviolette, and the win is a testament of the strength of our diverse offerings, storytelling expertise and consistent client engagement experience. Intending to transform the mobility space globally, Ultraviolette is a visionary brand that exemplifies disruptive innovation and design. We look forward to crafting high impact integrated campaigns to build resonance with consumers and other stakeholders.”