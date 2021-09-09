Tata AIA signs Neeraj Chopra

09 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Tata AIA Life Insurance has announced the signing of a multi-year brand partnership with Indian athlete and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, as its brand ambassador. This association also marks the very first brand partnership to be signed post his Olympic gold.

Said Venky Iyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance: “As a VSM awardee in the Army and a National Icon today, Neeraj symbolises incredible passion for excellence and a great commitment to serving the nation. For us at Tata AIA, his sports journey echoes greatly with our vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives. And quite like we observe in Neeraj’s journey, Passion for Excellence, and an Obsession to do the best for our consumers, the people of India, are among the core values at Tata AIA. We are delighted to partner with Neeraj and welcome him warmly into the Tata AIA family.”