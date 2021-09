Tarun Abhichandani joins Zirca

By Our Staff

Zirca Digital Solutions has appointed Tarun Abhichandani as Head of Products & Solutions. In his role, Abhichandani will be responsible in bringing company’s product-centric development and services at the forefront and work with the board to lead new business agenda in India and global markets.

Before joining Zirca, Abhichandani was with Kantar/IMRB. He led the growth in research/insights business in the domain of digital media and technology. In leading this growth, he delivered large-scale research projects for Digital, Media and Telecommunication companies.

Welcoming Abhichandani, Neena Dasgupta (CEO and Director, Zirca) said: “We are excited to have Tarun’s experience and leadership as the Head of Products and Solutions. His expertise will drive our new and existing products, transforming businesses as part of our vision at Zirca.”

Added Abhichandani: “Zirca offers 360-degree digital solutions and has a bouquet of products which are unique. I am confident to deliver the best to our clients with the support of our team.”