Taapsee Pannu in new Nivea campaign

13 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Nivea has introduced its latest skincare innovation – Naturally Good. The TVC campaign features actor Taapsee Pannu.

Speaking about the company’s latest campaign, Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, Nivea India said: “Nivea always aims to establish the promise of care in every product and campaign. Our new range of Nivea Naturally Good products embodies our corporate purpose of ‘Care Beyond Skin’. We are proud to provide the best of skincare with our natural origin ingredients. The range also contributes to a greener tomorrow with our eco-friendly packaging. Through the new campaign we want to reach out to our young consumers who believe in strength of natural ingredients & are conscious of nature while selecting their products.”

The film was conceptualized by Publicis One Touch. Added Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director – Publicis One Touch: “We have all seen the surge of skin care products that use natural ingredients. But what sets NIVEA Naturally Good apart is that while it takes 95% + of its ingredients from nature, it also gives back with eco-friendly packaging. We wanted the campaign to be as honest as the range and that’s how the campaign idea ‘Good for nature, Great for skin’ was born. And thereafter Taapsee’s genuinely effervescent personality just makes it come alive.”