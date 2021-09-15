Swati Mohan moves out of media to pet care

14 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

From Fox and Nat Geo to Netflix. Swati Mohan, who headed business at Star India and was until a few months back, Chief Marketing Officer at Neflix, has joined Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a pet care company, as Chief Business Officer.

Said Rashi Sanon, Founder, Heads Up For Tails: “We are delighted to welcome Swati to Heads Up For Tails. She is a seasoned professional with a two-decade-long track record as a proven leader and has driven profitable growth in large, multi-channel consumer businesses. She brings significant experience in growing brands, improving operating performance and customer experience, and delivering results. Under her leadership, we aim at building a stronger tech platform for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life. We look forward to working with and supporting Swati as she leads Heads Up For Tails forward on its transformational journey in realizing our vision statement – ‘For every home to experience the joys of raising pets as family’.”

Mohan, btw, is a pet parent. So she knows more than a thing or two about pet care.