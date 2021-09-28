Sunil Kataria to have 6th term as ISA chairman

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has elected Sunil Kataria as Chairman.

Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, has led the ISA over the past five years.

On his election for the sixth consecutive term as the Chairman of the ISA, Kataria said: “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement. The ISA’s plans to work with BARC to create a Multimedia Measurement are progressing in good shape. We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours.”