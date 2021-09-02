Sony Sports tops for seven consecutive weeks

02 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Sony Sports TV channels have featured at the top of the sports genre viewership for seven consecutive weeks thanks to the telecast of UEFA Euro 2020, Copa America 2021, the India tour of Sri Lanka, the Olympics and the ongoing India tour of England.

Said Sandeep Mehrotra, Head, Ad-Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India: “Our efforts that resulted in unprecedented growth overall of marquee events such as UEFA EURO 2020 & Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 attracted non-traditional advertisers who seek the last mile reach. While all our events generated phenomenal interest amongst advertisers, we extended innovative solutions to ensure that the brands’ visibility is amplified especially during the Olympic Games where the broadcast is spread across the day and viewer interest is higher around events with Indian participation. Women’s cricket is also on the rise, and we already have brands on-boarded for the India Tour of Australia series starting in September and are in the process of closing more. The series is a significant milestone for Team India as they will be playing their first day & night test match with a pink ball and is sure to attract a lot of interest from cricket fans. We are sure that this series will be looked upon as an opportunity by many female centric brands as well to deliver their communication and reach out to a large audience base which the women cricket has been attracting of late.”