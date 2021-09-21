Sonal Dabral directs new campaign of Max Life

By Our Staff

Max Life Insurance unveiled its latest ad campaign ‘India ke Bharose ka number’ highlighting the company’s performance in claims paid ratio over the last five years.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said: “It gives me great pride to unveil the new TV campaign on ‘India ke Bharose ka number’, that brings our purpose as a company to the forefront, to protect people against risks and uncertainties and honour the trust placed by our customers. Our claims paid ratio, or ‘India ke Bharose ka number’ is the ultimate hallmark of our credibility, and reflects the commitment of our promise made to our customers, reassuring them of the kind of financial security they can expect should an eventuality arise. Through the new campaign, the intent was to showcase how one can, and should, play a part in ensuring they safeguard their family’s best interests for an unforeseeable future.”

Talking about the TVC, Sonal Dabral, Founder/CCO, Tribha said: “In these challenging and unpredictable times, a campaign that promotes insurance and protection for the family takes on a more important role than just selling the product. It was therefore a pleasure for me to conceptualize and direct Max Life Insurance’s ‘India ke Bharose ka number’ campaign. A simple message for the breadwinners of the families, that just the way they are always there taking care of their family, Max Life Insurance is also always there by their side. The proof being the brand’s ever-increasing claims paid ratio number. Hopefully, this campaign will encourage the target audience to buy the right amount of insurance and protection for their family.”