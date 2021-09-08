Script Room bags Great Learning’s mandate

07 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Creative agency Script Room has bagged the mandate for Great Learning’s campaigns with brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The agency will be responsible for conceptualisation and execution of the upcoming TVC campaigns.

Speaking about the creative mandate for the campaign, Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning said: “We were very impressed by the creativity and passion displayed by the team at The Script Room and are confident they will help us drive awareness for our degree and certificate programs in a very engaging way. We are quite excited about the way the campaign is shaping up.”

Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, Founder, The Script Room said: “Edtech is a very exciting space and there’s a lot of interesting work happening in the category. And we are super delighted to work with Great Learning on their new campaign with Virat Kohli. They are a fabulous team to work with, and really helped us push the envelope both in terms of thinking and execution. The films are coming out really well and you can expect to see some super exciting work very soon.”

The campaign is scheduled to break later this month.