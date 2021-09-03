SBI General Insurance launches its musical logo

03 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

SBI General Insurance (SBIG) has launched its signature tune, thereby establishing its sonic brand identity. This sonic tune is a celebration of SBIG’s new brand identity which was launched last year.

Said Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand & Corporate Communication, SBI General Insurance: “Sound has great power and can connect with people at a deeper level. Our musical logo is designed to succinctly convey and resonate SBIG’s brand presence and underline the brand promise of “Suraksha Aur Bharosa Dono”. The sonic derived and launched is vibrant and energetic, indicating that SBI General as progressive.”