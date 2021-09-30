Sanju Menon joins Wondrlab as COO

30 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Wondrlab has appointed Sanju Menon as Chief Operating Officer to lead the Wondrlab content team. Menon will report to Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab.

Having worked with Publicis Worldwide and Leo Burnett in the recent past, Menon was instrumental in leading the ideation and solutioning of the Bajaj V campaign.

Speaking about the appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab, said: “We are committed to being a platform first company. And that means first being a master of the human journey and then using the right platform, the right context to craft the right solution. Sanju is a master of that art. Our commitment on the best tools and data will be effectively deployed to create incredible value for our clients. And Sanju will drive the team to create wondrlful!”

Added Menon: “It feels fantastic to join forces with Wondrlab on an expedition that will allow me to push forth with my ideas and abilities. The ambition here is to create notable work and build rewarding narratives for the businesses we partner. With all the investments directed towards this singular purpose, I am excited to take on the responsibility and spark some magic together.”