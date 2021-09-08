Sajan Raj Kurup ventures into publishing. Buys Rolling Stone India franchise-owner MW from Spenta

07 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Creative captain-turned-entrepreneur Sajan Raj Kurup and his Mumbai-based venture capital company Ventureland Asia Advisory Services have acquired the controlling stake in MW.com India Pvt Ltd, the publisher of magazines like Rolling Stone India and MW (Man’s World). MW.Com Pvt Ltd (MCPL) was till recently owned Spenta Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

MCPL has published Rolling Stone India since 2008, the Indian edition of Rolling Stone, the world’s leading international music and pop culture title. MW, which is in its 21st year, is a men’s lifestyle magazine. According to a communique, Ventureland Asia plans to “use its strong presence in areas of marketing, brand building, visual communications, and new-age technology to chart an omnichannel digital-oriented growth strategy for Rolling Stone India and MW”.

For Ventureland Asia, this comes on the 40% stake in Revenant Esports, the launch of Saintfarm, a organic and sustainable foods player. The fund has thus far invested in Media, E-commerce, Education, Healthcare, Agri-Tech and Esports – with technology innovations as the common investing theme.

Said Kurup, Creator-Investor and Founder, Ventureland Asia, the investment arm of Creativeland Asia: “I have closely witnessed transformation in media consumption, media buying and media marketing. Rolling Stone India and Man’s World enjoy high levels of credibility and loyalty among its target audience. Piggybacking on that, we will bring in advanced tech interventions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to better understand the reader and transform the hardcopy publishing to an omnichannel digital-first magazine.”

Added Radhakrishnan Nair, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Rolling Stone India and MW : “Ventureland Asia’s acquisition of MCPL comes amidst the major churning that is happening on the Indian media landscape. Ventureland Asia founder Kurup’s investment expertise in digital technology and marketing acumen will be crucial as Rolling Stone India and MW work towards transforming into platform agnostic magazines, with a strong presence in the digital sphere and print.”

Maneck Davar, Chairman & Publisher, Spenta Multimedia Pvt Ltd, who retains a minority stake in the company said, “MCPL needed a new orientation and direction which was more digital and experiential focused, and Creativeland Asia was a perfect fit. We are sure with the combined experience of the leadership the products will become stronger in their respective spaces.”