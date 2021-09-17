Ruder Finn Group launches social media crisis tool

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Ruder Finn Group has introduced its crisis simulation tool Sonar to India.

Said Charles Lankester, Executive Vice President of Ruder Finn’s Global Reputation Management Practice, said: “Over the past five years, Sonar has been an indispensable training tool for many of the world’s largest and most iconic companies in the finance, consumer, technology and luxury space. We are humbled by the consistently high satisfaction ratings from these multinational brands and have continued to improve the Sonar experience, adding deep fake videos for example, that train clients on emerging threats. Whether it’s cyber security, political instability, consumer flare-ups or salacious scandal, we equip companies with the tools and knowledge they need to mitigate the latest reputational threats of today.”

Speaking about the announcement, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn Group, added: “At Ruder Finn Group, technology is at the core of everything we do. We continue to develop forward-looking and futuristic advancements that revolutionize the world of communication. Misinformation, increased access to publishing content, and demanding customers have fostered a crisis-rich environment for brands. With Sonar, we are offering the best-in-business technology for risk management; we are preparing clients for a potential risk and training them to react swiftly – a need of the hour in today’s hyperconnected world. The training is authentic and the tool highly customizable – it can operate in any language, including regional languages, ensuring clients receive a true-to-life understanding of the ecosystem.”