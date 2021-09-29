Roshni Kavina turns Impresario

29 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Impresario Handmade Restaurants has announced the appointment of Roshni Kavina as National Creative Head. At Impresario, Kavina will be responsible for leading creative brand development and brand building across Impresario brands including Social, Smoke House Deli and Salt Water Café. Kavina was until recently with the Publicis group as Executive Creative Director.

Said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants: “We are excited to welcome Roshni to Impresario. A new-age creative thinker equally adept at traditional and non-traditional media, Roshni is just the talent to lead the creative teams at Impresario. We are confident that she will use her expertise in design and storytelling in driving growth across the brand and deepening Impresario’s connection with its customers.”

Added Kavina: “The moment I spoke to Riyaaz I knew Impresario was the right fit for me. I wanted to focus on engagement ideas lead by great design and Impresario gives me the opportunity to do just that and a lot more. Being a total foodie – Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Mocha among others have been a part of my life pretty much since their launch, and it is an absolute pleasure getting to know what goes on behind-the-scenes of these iconic brands and teaming up to help them reach their absolute pinnacle of success. I am really excited to be here and be a part of team Impresario. I can’t wait to see all that we can achieve across brands.”