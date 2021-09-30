Republic conducts social media summit

30 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network has conducted its first ‘Social Media Summit’ to discuss issues around social media regulation, tech developments and promotional possibilities. Interestingly, the Summit also had a session on fake news.

The Summit started with a one-on-one that Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had with Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India.

Said Goswami on the summit: “Over the last six months to a year there has been an incredible amount of conversation about social media, its regulations & responsibility. These conversations are not in isolation but linked to the fact that internet penetration, usage, accessibility has grown dramatically over the last decade. When things change, it garners interest across corporate, social and political platforms. When we conceived the idea of Social Media Summit, it was to ensure that we take two steps back away from our roles as stakeholders and users, and look at it as something in which the future of the country is vested in”.

The fake news session was moderated by Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India Pvt. Ltd, the panel featured Dr Ratan Sharda, Author, Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners, Harish Bijoor, Brand-Guru, and Gaurav Pachnanda, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India. There were other sessions featuring Anand Ranganathan, Scientist & Author, N.S. Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate & Founder, Cyber Saathi, Lizzie O’Shea, Digital Rights Activist, Human Rights Lawyer & Writer and Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor, Ministry of I&B, Government of India. Another session had Rujuta Diwekar, Nutritionist for celebrities and one more was moderated by Karthikeya Tanna, U.S. Immigration Attorney and Political Commentator where the panel featured Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Co-Founder, Food Darzee, Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, magicpin, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas and A S Rajgopal, Founder & CEO, MYn. There were other panels with Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI, Madhoo, Indian Actor, Sinan Aral, Actor- David Austin Professor, MIT/ Director, MIT IDE/ Founding Partner, Manifest Capital, Author- The Hype Machine, Shefali Vaidya, Author, Speaker, Fellow-Ananta Leadership Program, Major Gaurav Arya, Consulting Editor, Defence and Strategic Analyst, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder & CEO, Koo, Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Executive Editor-News, Republic Media Network, Pulkit Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Trell, Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC & Chariman India, Dentsu, Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Verse Innovation (Josh & Dailyhunt) and Dr. Pawan Duggal, Advocate – Supreme Court of India.

The Summit will air on Republic TV over the weekend and can be accessed on the RepublicWorld website.