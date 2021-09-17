Refreshing role reversal. Ogilvy redoes iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk TVC

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

It needed a brave client in 1993 for the original film, it needed an even braver client now, says Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India. Indeed.

In its 10 years, MxM hasn’t done a ‘big story’ based on a communique of a new TVC. But this one deserved it.

Reason: Cadbury Dairy Milk has released a refreshed version of its iconic 1990s campaign. The film conceptualised by Ogilvy India, for Mondelez India, shows a young woman cricketer scoring a winning run and her male friend running towards the field dancing with an unabashed glee, celebrating her smashing performance, as the crowd cheers on. The film ends with the powerful message of #GoodLuckGirls in recognition of today’s equal world where women are breaking barriers and pursuing all their dreams.

Said Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, said, “It needed a brave client back in 1993 to go ahead with the original Cadbury cricket film that became so popular. It needed an even braver client to attempt something with an iconic film and make magic out of it. I am delighted that the team at Mondelez India and at Ogilvy India has done this magic, made it relevant, exciting, and so Cadbury, in its bold and front foot fashion.”

Commenting on the ad, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said: “From acing in the corporate world to winning Olympic medals, women are at the forefront of creating new milestones, every single day and our film is an ode to each one of them. As a brand that has always promoted gender inclusivity, contemporising an iconic campaign is our way of recognising the changing times and extending support to all the women trailblazers. An extension of our ongoing generosity narrative, the film also lands the message of how taking small yet significant steps to acknowledge the achievements of women would make the world a better place to live in. We hope this film brings back a gush of nostalgia and are confident that this refreshed version will find as much love as the original one”.

Added Sukesh Nayak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India: “The excitement and the stress in our heads were competing with each other. To recreate such a big hit is like setting yourself up for a million opinions. The only reason we went ahead was it felt right, and it felt awesome. We loved the idea from our gut. Luckily, so did the client. Hats off to the all girls’ team who thought of it and hats off to Bob from Good Morning Films for making it so well.”

Here’s what Dr AL Sharada, Director, Population First said on the ad: “There are some ads which are iconic. The Cadbury ad was one such. The gay abandon of the young woman rushing on to the pitch dancing, the embarrassed shy smile of the man, the helpless police man and the response of the audience- one could never forget the ad. Such beautiful execution. Even today the ad does not fail to bring a smile on our faces when we remember it. What happens if the roles are reversed? A roar of appreciation and celebration. The ad touches on nostalgia and yet is so contemporary. With women cricketers doing so well and changing gender norms, the ad looks so plausible and is absolutely mind blowing.” Dr Sharada puts advertisements under the scanner for their gender sensitivity for Campaign India.

And here’s the original ad.

CREDITS for the current ad:

Ogilvy Senior Lead & Creative Team:

Piyush Pandey – Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy

Hephzibah Pathak – Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer, India

Sukesh Nayak – Chief Creative Officer, India

Harshad Rajadhyaksha – Chief Creative Officer, India

Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officer, India

Creative:

Tanuja Bhat – Executive Creative Director

Siddhesh Telang – Group Creative Director

Swagata Banerjee – Creative Director

Samyu Murali- Art Director

Ogilvy Account Management:

Prakash Nair – Associate President & Integrated Brand Team Leader

Antara Suri – Senior Vice President

Parshuram Mendekar – Client Services Director

Manseerat Sethi – Account Supervisor

Ogilvy Planning:

Ganapathy Balagopalan – Head of Strategic Planning, Ogilvy Mumbai

Bhakti Malik – Vice President, Planning || Prasidh Dalvi – Planning Director

Production House: Good Morning Films

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi || Producer: Robin D’Cruz: