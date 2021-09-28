Rajat Sharma re-elected NBDA President

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

At the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) Board Meeting held on Monday, Rajat Sharma has been elected as its President. The Board also elected Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer – ABP Network Pvt. Ltd., Vice President and MK Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, Honorary Treasurer of the NBDA for the year 2021-2022.

Other members of the managing committee include:

> Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director – News24 Broadcast India Ltd.

> M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director – Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd.

> Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

> I Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.

> Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd.

> Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV – New Delhi Television Ltd.

> Sudhir Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer – Cluster 1 – Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

In a message issued with a communique, Sharma has said: “Despite several months having passed, BARC ratings have not been restored as yet. The NBDA Board and BARC have had several rounds of discussions to ensure that reliable credible, tamper free data is made available to the news broadcasters. NBDA has stated that the corrupt, compromised, irrationally fluctuating data will not be acceptable as the false narrative puts pressure to take editorial calls that run counter to the principles and ethics of journalism. NBDA believes in editorial standards of ensuring objectivity, neutrality, fairness and accuracy in reporting.”